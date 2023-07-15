Letter: Norton really has no excuse for media exclusion

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton

Dear Editor,

As a result of the conspicuous and striking silence from the so-called bastions of press freedom in Guyana, it has become imperative to share this perspective on press conferences hosted by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, and generally by the PNC-led APNU.

One can only conclude that the political Opposition is opportunistically operating under COVID-19 restrictions in an effort to confine the media’s functioning and to shut out reporters from Congress Place. Norton and other leaders are seen across the country shaking hands in communities, mixing openly with patrons. Even Norton can be seen at an infamous watering hole in the city, among the crowd without personal protective equipment.

Nearly two months ago, the World Health Organization stated that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency. Long before the WHO announcement, the Guyana Government, like all other Governments around the world, rolled back restrictions that limited gatherings. Essentially, Norton really has no excuse for media exclusion.

To its credit, the Government — inclusive of the President, who is afforded the highest level of security and protection in our country in the face of health and other risks — has hosted face-to-face press conferences, including one this week. Surprisingly, the AFC, which persisted in a manner similar to its Opposition counterpart for several months, by shutting out the media from in-person press conferences, recently departed from this practice and opted to invite the media to attend a presser at the party’s headquarters.

So then, why has Norton’s PNC continued with the bizarre policy of hosting virtual press conferences, as opposed to face-to-face interactions with the media?

The party is seeking to maintain an iron fist on who gets to pose questions to the Opposition Leader, and when those questions are fielded.

Not having the media physically present offers Norton protection from the prying eyes and ears of journalists. For instance, a reporter asking a tough question may find her audio being muted by the moderator at the behest of the ‘Comrade Leader’, to borrow Adam Harris’s salute, thereby allowing the moderator to cloak censorship as a technological failure or the poor audio.

At a recent press conference, Norton looked ill-prepared to answer questions on oil and gas. The reporter’s audio suddenly dropped. Then there was one reporter who asked Norton a question about the PPP/C gaining more seats in Georgetown at the Local Government Elections. As if it was instinct that overcame Norton, he expressed that he could not have heard the question, while simultaneously seeking help to answer the very question by consulting with his fellow comrades seated next to him.

Continuing the media lockout from Congress Place exposes an inherent weakness by Norton to face the music as it were, and be accountable to this nation.

I await the party’s next press conference to glean whether the media lockout at Congress Place continues.

Yours truly,Brian Azore