Letter: No one is afraid of Aubrey Norton

Dear Editor,

During the budget debate, one of the female hecklers – though one might never be too sure of the gender – from the main Opposition heckled a comment, “Wait until Norton come here in Parliament, you all gon see what he gon do.”

Now, that statement is suggestive and loaded with threats, because from her standpoint there seems to be something sinister about the leader of that grouping (PNC, PNC/R, APNU) that the ruling party should be mindful of.

The heckler is giving a stern warning that the new party leader is some sort of a powerhouse that everyone sitting in Parliament should be frightened of.

Well, for starters, I would like to inform and educate that heckler that no one is afraid of Aubrey Norton; never was, and never can be. If ever the main Opposition should be terrified of him, it is for reasons they know best. What is of significance is that many of them would not be there when he comes into the house as Opposition Leader; that’s for sure.

In his dictatorial style, those who cannot work with him would certainly have to leave. This is already evident in one of the members booting herself out, showing clear signs that she would not be able to cope with the dictatorship.

I am well acquainted with the human being also, having worked alongside him in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where his work relations could best be described as irritating and obnoxious. So, to lend credence to the comment of the heckler, it is his autocratic style of doing things that those Opposition members should be mindful of. They are the ones who should be cognisant of the new leader and his idiosyncrasies, and not the ruling party.

The PPP/C eagerly awaits the installation of the Leader of the Opposition, and look for future good relations with him, all towards the peaceful and dignified development of Guyana.

Respectfully,

Neil Adams