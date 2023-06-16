Letter: Mr Mohamed broke a norm that was cemented since 1957

Businessman Nazar Mohamed

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to a news report on East Bank residents voting, and an interview with the candidate of Phase One, Republic Park, Constituency Three, Mr Nazar Mohamed (Chronicle, June 13).

This is a very interesting constituency. It was won by Mr. Mohamed, a PPP candidate, a pickup or gain for his party. The PNC (APNU) had won the seat in 2016 and 2018, and in fact it was never won by the PPP. It is a hardcore traditional stronghold of the PNC, which it won over the PPP in 2018 by two to one.

There was a complete reversal in June 2023. There is significant crossover racial support from this hardcore PNC stronghold.

Mohamed doubled the votes the PPP got in 2018, and defeated the PNC candidate three to one; this is an unprecedented victory.

In examining the results of PPP gains or pick-ups of about a dozen seats from the PNC from Monday, Constituency Three was a big win for the party. This residential area is a housing scheme developed from cane lands by the late Forbes Burnham some five decades ago. It was first occupied by the African professional classes in the armed and Police forces, and by civil servants and bureaucrats. It became an elite area for Africans. The residents consistently and overwhelmingly voted PNC and APNU in all elections since the 1970s, when the village was created.

On June 12, however, there was a swing away from APNU. As opposed to other constituencies where the party made a difference in voter gains, the large victory in Constituency Three is attributed strictly to Mohamed. He broke a norm that was cemented since 1957. Pre-polling in the constituency revealed that a large majority was trending towards Mohamed. A visit to the area on Election Day and engagement with those who voted or called “exit polling” also suggested that Mohamed would win comfortably.

The election results in the constituency were beyond expectations – three to one for the candidate. While other African-dominated constituencies elsewhere voted APNU, in Republic Park, they decided to cast a ballot for Mohamed. When asked why, voters pointed out that he has been a community development person. He grounds with the community.

He supports and funds sporting and community activities. He has helped to maintain sanitary conditions in the area – well kept, and clean. He is well known, and is described as a people person. Voters said the constituency would be better served under his representation.

Mohamed has won the seat by the widest margin of three to one because of who he is – a philanthropist and action-oriented person. Mohamed has lived there for over 40 years. Respondents say that, as a resident and community leader, he and his family have brought value to the community. They noted that the Mohameds are veryresponsible and respectful citizens. They say his children have demonstrated full appreciation for the various cultures within the community.

And he himself has been engaged in community projects, making sure the constituency is well-kept. He walked around soliciting votes and examining the welfare of the people. This will be the new norm in politics – good representation.

Yours truly,Vishnu Bisram