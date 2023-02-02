Letter: LOST and found system at CJIA

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport

Dear Editor,

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport wishes to acknowledge the letter in the newspapers dated February 1, 2023 by Ms. Katherina Roshana under the caption, “Please establish a ‘Lost and Found’ area at CJIA, “Timehri”.

The airport corporation would like to advise that there is a lost and found system established at the airport.

Passengers and greeters can contact the Airport Duty Office at +592 261-2281/+592 600-7022 if they require assistance regarding any missing item.

During 2022, we have recovered hundreds of misplaced items, including laptops, passenger luggage, watches, mobile phones, duty-free purchases, iPad, travel documents and identification cards, which were successfully returned to their respective owners.

I would like to thank the letter writer, and assure the travelling public of our commitment to working with our stakeholders to continuously improve the service offered to the public.

Yours respectfully,Shunza SamuelsPublic RelationsOfficer

