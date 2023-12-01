Letter: Let the Essequibo referendum be a No-Confidence on President Maduro

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro

Dear Editor,

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro seems to be on a fishing expedition for popularity to garner support to win an agreed 2024 election via his Essequibo referendum on December 3, 2023.

Well, if President Maduro is so confident he can win a general election, why use a political stunt to get the mandate from the Venezuelan people through the Essequibo referendum, fully knowing that the 1899 Arbitral Award is solid & valid?

As such, I sincerely ask the Venezuelan people to vote NO to the Essequibo referendum, and let the referendum per se be a “No Confidence” on Mr. Nicolas Maduro’s political leadership of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Truly yours,Paul Ramrattan