Letter: Judging Priya Manickchand

Education Minister Priya Manickchand

Dear Editor,

The name Priya Manickchand has become synonymous with education in Guyana. It is a name that sparks conversations filled with both commendation and critique. As the Honourable Minister of Education, she has helmed one of the most critical sectors in our nation for the past four years, and this is a role that directly impacts our children’s minds and our country’s future.

In 2024, the education sector operated under her stewardship with a budget of 100.5 billion dollars, a testament to her significant responsibilities. As is often the case with public office, Minister Manickchand’s leadership has drawn both praise and criticism. This is the nature of public service — balancing prestige with the duty to be accountable to the people. And so, as a citizen and someone who has worked closely within the Ministry of Education, I ask myself: How do I judge Priya?

I have had the privilege of working with the Ministry of Education across different administrations, particularly in the Public Relations Department. However, when Minister Manickchand took office during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, I truly witnessed her leadership. She focused on restarting the educational system amidst global uncertainty, placing a strong emphasis on revitalising the Distance Education arm — a critical initiative during a time when traditional classroom learning was disrupted.

Editor, inspired by her determination, I reached out to her, offering my services to contribute to this transformation. Under Ms. Mohamed, I joined the team and played an integral role in the operations of The Learning Channel. We expanded it into six digital stations — a first for Guyana. Two years later, I transitioned to the Radio department, where I had the honour of leading the evolution from a recording studio in Kingston to EDYOU FM, Guyana’s first 24/7 educational radio station, boasting the widest coverage in Guyana.

Minister Manickchand’s belief in my abilities has been a defining factor in my career. The opportunity she provided has not only allowed me to develop professionally, but has enabled me to pay it forward. Through my work with The Learning Channel and EDYOU FM, I have been involved in hiring and mentoring over two dozen young talented Guyanese, creating opportunities for them and, by extension, the families they represent.

These are the real, tangible impacts that may not make headlines, but are deeply significant to those of us whose lives have been touched by her leadership. They reflect the foresight and dedication of a minister who genuinely cares about the future of our nation’s youths.

So, how do I judge Priya Manickchand? I judge her by the opportunities she creates and the lives she transforms. I judge her by the fruits of her policies and her unwavering commitment to our children.

As Walter Lippmann said, “The final test of a leader is that he leaves behind him in other men the conviction and the will to carry on.” By this measure, Minister Manickchand has done well.

Sincerely,Phillip Williams