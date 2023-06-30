Letter: Has PPP/C made significant inroads into APNU stronghold of Georgetown?

Dear Editor,

The PPPC had infused LGE 2023 with a vibrancy unparalleled in Guyana’s history. Guided by their unifying philosophy of ‘One Guyana’ (founded upon core principles of diversity, inclusion, fairness, and rejection of racism), which has become the cornerstone for both central and local governments, the PPPC believe that this approach has given impetus to their vision of progress, development, and prosperity for all Guyanese.

The PPPC’s LGE 2023 campaign was designed not only to enumerate the tangible benefits of their unifying philosophy, but also to utilise their people-oriented and pro-growth/development approach to make electoral inroads, particularly in the APNU strongholds of Georgetown, New Amsterdam, and Linden.

The PPPC’s performance at LGE 2023 did rattle the nerves of APNU operatives, as they learnt that the PPPC have secured important electoral gains in their (APNU’s) strongholds of Georgetown and New Amsterdam, and to a lesser extent in Linden. The PPPC, for example, have increased their proportion of total valid votes from 7.8% (or 402) in 2028 to 23.5% (or 2,464) in 2023, compared with APNU’s increase in proportion from 70.3% (or 3,606) in 2028 to 76.5% (or 8002) in 2023. The relative gain of the PPPC is significant and the party believe that, by receiving 6 times more votes in 2023 than in 2018, in addition to having 2 PR seats on the City Council, they have now positioned themselves to expand their reach in Linden.

For this analysis, however, focus is given exclusively to the LAA (Local Authority Area) of Georgetown. The stakes are high: the Mayor and City Council have had no sharp vision for the City’s development, and have allowed it to deteriorate. Recognizing the crucial role that the country’s capital city must play in the transformation of Guyana, the PPPC Government had to intervene to arrest its downward slide through a combination of projects in construction/rehabilitation of roads, improvement of drainage, creation of new parks, beautification projects, etc.

The PPPC reckon that if they win Georgetown, it would be easier to transition it into a modern city. They invested substantial time and resources to woo voters to support their agenda and vote for them. They utilized their new governance model (taking government to the people) and extolled their citywide accomplishments, noting that they have fulfilled all their 2020 election campaign promises. In addition, their mantra of diversity, inclusion, and fairness resonated well with citizens. The PPPC felt that their approach has helped to allay fears of ethnic insecurity and led to the development of trust among many voters who had traditionally supported and voted for APNU.

How did these attributes play among voters? There was an increase in voter turn-out rate (VTR) by 3% (from 24% in 2018 to 27% in 2023) which, based on the results, suggests that the increase in VTR benefitted the PPPC more than APNU. Of note is that the VTR varied among the 15 constituencies. The PPPC received 4 more seats (2 constituency and 2 PR) than they had in LGE 2018. The PPPC now have 11 seats at the City Council (5 constituency and 6 PR). The PPPC’s proportion of total votes in Georgetown increased from 24.8% (or 7,050) to 36.7% (or 12,553), compared with a decline in proportion for APNU, from 63.7% (or 18,127) in 2018 to 60.9% (or 20,839) in 2023.

While the PPPC won 67 (83.7%) of 80 LAAs countrywide, they have made it pellucid that, notwithstanding the LGE 2023 results, they would continue to work to improve every LAA in the country, including Georgetown, into which they made significant inroads in the APNU base. They will continue with their neighbourhood revitalization programs, job creation, small business grants, scholarship grants, establishment of regional hospitals, Amerindian affairs, housing development, potable water distribution, among other projects. The PPPC’s ‘One Guyana’ philosophy would continue to guide policy making and implementation.

Sincerely,Dr Tara Singh