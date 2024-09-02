Letter: Guyana’s politics need to focus less on the past and more on the future

Dear Editor,

The history of Guyana is a testament to the resilience and vision of its early political leaders, whose contributions helped shape the nation into what it is today.

Figures such as President Forbes Burnham and President Cheddi Jagan, who played pivotal roles in the nation’s journey to independence, laid the groundwork for Guyana’s political and economic structures.

While their leadership leaders, along with their successors, have left indelible marks on Guyana’s political landscape, which was integral to the nation’s formation, the continuous references to their contributions, twenty, thirty, and even forty years after their tenure reflect a deeper issue within Guyana’s political discourse.

As the world around us rapidly changes, it is imperative that Guyana’s politics focus less on past achievements and more on addressing the pressing concerns of the present and future. This shift in focus is especially important for the nation’s youth, whose priorities lie in the opportunities and challenges of today, rather than the historical legacies of past leaders.

President Forbes Burnham and President Cheddi Jagan will forever be two giants, towering figures in Guyana’s political history. Burnham, as the leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC), was instrumental in securing independence for Guyana and later led the country as Prime Minister and then as its first Executive President. His policies of nationalization and self-reliance were central to Guyana’s early post-independence development.

President Jagan, the co-founder and leader of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), was a fierce advocate for the working class and championed socialist policies aimed at uplifting the marginalized. His eventual rise to the presidency in 1992 marked a return to what is termed “democratic governance” and a “new era” for the nation.

While the contributions of these leaders are undeniable, their time has passed. The political and economic realities of their era were vastly different from those of today. Yet, and sadly so, in 2024, Guyana’s political discourse remains heavily influenced by its legacies. This constant reference to the past by some senior and neophyte present-day politicians, while understandable from a historical perspective, can hinder the nation’s ability to address the challenges of the present and prepare us for the future.

It is important to note that one of the most significant indicators of the need for a shift in political focus is the changing priorities of our Guyanese youth. The majority of our young people between the ages of twenty and forty are not as invested/interested in the political past as previous generations.

Their concerns are more immediate and pragmatic, they want good-paying jobs that allow them the financial freedom to own their own homes, travel, and enjoy leisure activities. They desire security in their surroundings and outings, the freedom to socialize in restaurants, bars, and clubs, and the ability to drive their own cars without fear for their safety. The Guyanese youth are more interested in how will they get their share of our new found wealth.

These aspirations reflect the desires of a generation that is more concerned with the quality of life than with political ideologies of the past.

That’s right, this young political leader has said what needs to be said, knowing my elders are likely to disagree, but that is fine, but that is the truth of the youth and it speaks for itself.

In the developed world, particularly in countries like the United States, political discourse during elections is focused primarily on the future. Candidates for the presidency rarely reference past leaders like Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, or Barack Obama. Instead, the focus is on what they will do to address the current and future needs of the nation. This future-oriented approach allows for a dynamic political environment that encourages innovation and adaptability in response to the rapidly changing local and global realities.

Guyana is in the best position it has ever been, both economically and geopolitically. The discovery of vast oil reserves has transformed the nation’s economic outlook, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. This newfound wealth presents unprecedented opportunities for development, including improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social services. However, the effective management of these resources requires forward-thinking leadership that is focused on the future.

Planning for economic diversification beyond oil, environmental sustainability of our forest, mined natural resources, and social equity are all critical issues that must be addressed if Guyana is to achieve long-term prosperity.

These challenges require NEW ideas, vision and innovative policies that are tailored to the realities of today’s global economy.

While important for historical understanding, the politics of the past offer little in the way of solutions for these modern and day-to-day challenges.

The future of Guyana depends on its ability to move beyond past-centric politics, divisive rhetoric, and racism from both sides of the political divide and embrace the possibilities of tomorrow. One that ensures that ALL of our citizens benefit from our national patrimony equitably, sooner rather than later.

Sincerely,Jermaine Figueira MP