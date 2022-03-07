Letter: Could the PNC put its house in order?

Dear Editor,

It is like a horror movie that keeps haunting your memory everywhere you turn; I am speaking of the PNC and its surrogates who are in a bitter power struggle. Last December, that party held internal elections, which saw Aubrey Norton – that is according to their own sordid standards – being elected Leader and Chairman of the party. According to the powers that be in that party, this should not have been the desired outcome. By their own rigging electoral standards, another “suitable” candidate should have been chosen.

So, from that December election to the present time, there is a gridlock that some commentators sum up as unsolvable. There have been several closed-door meetings held and much back and forth, all to no avail, as the situation gets more complex and confusing. David Granger who has control of the List of Representatives to sit in Parliament seems adamant that Norton’s nomination should not go through, but there is little he can do at this time.

Granger will have to make up his mind sooner than later, because Norton is not giving up. Speaking In the vernacular, “Deh own ting come back to bite dem.” Norton isn’t going anywhere, so poor Granger is at his wits’ end to come up with a viable solution to this mess.

Trying to sanitise Norton before the public will not work either, it only exacerbates the problem, because if Norton is pushed to the limit, he could easily muster his supporters and cause an uproar that Granger himself cannot handle. Skeletons would come tumbling out of their closets! Granger might have opined that Norton has a contemptuous outlook of other races, something in his mind he has contorted to mean standing up for The Black Race. But this is the pot calling the kettle black, because these are tenets the party holds dear.

Coupled with the age-old diabolical process of rigging, there is nothing new under the sun when it comes to the PNC party, and trying to put up a moral front is shameful, to say the least! That party has to do some serious soul-searching if ever it is to have any standing in a modern Guyanese society.

In the midst of the pandemonium, Joseph Harmon bites the dust: he resigns citing “personal reasons”. Either he was forced out or like Nicolette Henry, he has stepped aside to gain some sympathy from the 70 per cent of those who resent Norton. In any event, Granger has to come clean with the Norton issue.

In the meantime, Parliament is devoid of an Opposition Leader, one whom they can approach to get major decision-making done in Parliament. In just the same way our country was held up for five months, it is a rehash of this harsh reality. This nonsense has gone on way too long, so we ask the question could the PNC get on with the business of getting its act together and let the democratic movement move on?

Respectfully,

Neil Adams