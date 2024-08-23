Letter: Confession statement by Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton

Dear Editor,

Aubrey Norton’s statement that “They overdid it” is an acceptance of the fact that his party, when in Government, did horrible things to the people of this country, all in the true spirit of his party’s paramountcy dogma.

I must tell you that Norton’s statement comes as nothing new to us, as Guyanese or anyone who is familiar with that party. However, a more profound statement would have been, “We renounce rigging”.

His latest confession rings hollow, and says nothing of real substance to Guyanese who have suffered immensely under that fraudulent system. We want a definitive statement addressing that despicable policy of rigging.

This now brings us to the place where we view the Opposition Leader aiming at something else, and that is that we consider him as a desperate politician who is pandering for votes.

In the year preceding general elections, Aubrey Norton has found himself in a bad state, therefore he is trying a makeover to prove to the public that he is genuine, true and honest, a man who would like to sever ties with his former party self.

But that is a tall order to fulfill, especially when you see him practising the very same principles he claims to denounce. We believe that he needs to be more precise in his actions, and not to be so superficial with words. Guyanese are not a people you can fool.

The real facts speak for themselves, Norton is trying to sell himself as a “viable option” in a general election here, and in so doing, he is using the superficial political mode of dissociating himself from petty party matters such as the painting of public buildings in party colours.

However, Norton must come to grips with the more fundamental issues of the day, which are: winning an election by fair means, which specifically calls for doing away of the system of rigging.

In order for Norton to get some degree of credibility, he must face up to the major challenge of being man enough to denounce rigging. Then, and only then, would the nation give him a listening ear. Can he do it, no he can’t.

Respectfully,Neil Adams