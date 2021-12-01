Letter: Black pudding rantings of David Hinds

David Hinds

Dear Editor,

Recently a Guyanese friend from the United States sent me some video clips showing the rantings of David Hinds on the topic of the black pudding lady. After reviewing the clips, I could not help but going into fits of convulsive laughter, which naturally spurred my friend to ask the question if my laughter was the reaction to the spineless antics of Hinds and my answer was a resounding no! I explained that he was witnessing the revelations of a doctor of philosophy, a renown historian and a so-called authority when it comes to matters of the Black Race. Interesting!

This caused my friend to become even more bewildered as to why someone with such a wealth of knowledge could behave in such a manner. Well my answer to him was that Hinds was indeed an educated man, and certainly not mad, let’s say at least not yet, but being an academically certified educator he is. But I had to do some further explanation, that education does not necessarily make one intelligent which you can clearly see from Hinds’ rantings. But still the question lingers why should a grown man be ranting and raving over a harmless delicacy such as Black Pudding?

Is it because the name “Black” in the Pudding conjures up such hate and acrimony in this Black Conscious man? Or is it because an Indian Lady has now infiltrated something Hinds considers a “Black Lady’s” domain, which is it? Has “Black Pudding lost its “Blackness because it is packaged and sold by an Indian Lady, which is it?

Well, for starters I would very well direct Hinds to the Afro-Guyanese Gentleman that sells Dhaal Puri in front of the horse racing betting shop by The East Coast Bus Park.

In my book he sells some of the best there is in the food world. His delicacy is micro-thin, moist and super sweet.

Does this change the fact that this dish originated from the Indian sub-continent and I would give you a resounding no for an answer. In like token, The Indian Lady at Mon Repos who sells the best Black pudding in town should not evoke the ire of anyone. What Hinds must come to the realization is that cross cultures do have a healthy existence in Guyana today, something that any sensible academician should encourage and not criticize.

Now, this brings us right back to the discussion as to the root cause for Hinds being so caustic against Indians and by extension The PPP/C Government, and this has nothing to do with The Indian, Black pudding Lady at Mon Repos. In fact, it lies deep in the heart of Hinds and others of his ilk, that is, the stealth craft of rigging has been dealt a severe blow and is now dead. No more can his or any party, cheat and steal to win an election in Guyana. This is what has caused Hinds to become so paranoid in his undertaking to undermine Indians and the PPP/C Government. This is the root cause for a seemingly normal man to behave in such an irrational manner.

Hinds and his cohorts are hopping mad over the fact that they are not going to see power another time on a rigging ticket. Hinds and his friends in The PNC are in essence looking down the chute, no more would the despicable system of rigging haunt our electoral machinery again. This is the reason for Hinds losing his mind.

Respectfully,

Neil Adams