Letter: Arson to Govt buildings a grave concern

Dear Editor,

Out of the blue came the revelation that another Government building was set on fire; this time, it is the Charlestown Post Office, and the fire allegedly was the work of arsonist(s).

From the report, it seems that extensive damage was not the outcome, but the security hut was completely damaged.

It has to be asked: Was no security in place at the time of the incident? And if not, why not?

But these frequent fires to Government buildings, allegedly by arson, are of concern, and the authorities must be cognisant of the subtle undercurrent upheavals these acts might be intended to cause.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed