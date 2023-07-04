Letter: Amend Sexual Offences Act

Dear Editor,

The withdrawal of allegations against Minister Dharamlall highlights an issue that The Caribbean Voice has pronounced on since 2014 – that such allegations should not be dismissed because the complainant refuses to move forward, give witness or whatever else, but that the Sexual Offences Act should mandate that investigations proceed, a case is made and a trial ensues.

This is already the situation in a number of nations globally and The Caribbean Voice urges Minister Vindhya Persaud to work to implement this inclusion in the Sexual Offences Act. Unless this is done, many will be empowered to rape and continue to rape because they are in positions that enable them to coerce and threaten victims and their families.

In this specific case, the $10 million dollars bribe, supposedly to the alleged victim’s family, looms large in a situation where poverty is real and debilitating. The capacity for coercion and threats are also rather real and, in fact, easy to institute given the dynamics at play.

Thus, one would expect that President Ali would do the right thing and ensure that the forever-tainted Nigel Dharamlall is relieved of his Cabinet position and never again placed in a situation where he can regularly and easily interact with or have access to children and young people.

This is not about Dharamlall but about the safety of our nation’s children and about a President who must walk his talk or risk becoming ‘same ole, same ole’ in the political arena!

Best regards,Annan Boodram