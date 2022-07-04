‘Let’s talk development for Buxton – PM tells hundreds at outreach

Prime Minister, (retired) Brigadier Mark Phillips on Monday led a ministerial outreach to the community of Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara, taking a new course of development and opportunities for residents.

The outreach saw scores of persons showing up, as Government Ministers tended to age-old issues while announcing solutions and new interventions on the spot.

While a sprinkle of people chose to protest on the streets, the Prime Minister lauded the gathering for choosing the development of the community, noting that his government has a people-centered plan.

Additionally, he underlined that Guyana is now positioned at a greater advantage with the oil resources to fulfill the needs of Buxton and other communities.

Several issues were raised regarding unemployment, land allocations, grants for small businesses, and access roads to farmlands among others. These were addressed by the respective Government Ministers on site.

Throughout the day, persons were able to inquire about the status of their land applications.

A farm-to-market road was also touted for farmers to access lands. Other issues at the NDC level were also ironed out.

scenes from the outreach: