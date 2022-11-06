Lethem Health Centre gets new ATV to expand immunisation reach

The new ATV was handed over to the Lethem Health Centre in support of it’s immunisation programme

The Maternal and Child Health Department of the Lethem Regional Hospital in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) on Saturday received a new All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) to boost its current expanded immunisation programme. The $3 million automobile was purchased through the Government of Guyana, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan.

The key to the ATV was handed over to the Regional Chairman of Region Nine, Brian Allicock, by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Ministry of Health, Dr Narine Singh. This was done in the presence of the Director of Family and Primary Health Care Services, Dr Ertenisa Hamilton; Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Nine, Dr Cedel Mc Watt, and Hinterland Coordinator, Micheal Gouveia.

According to Dr Hamilton, the purchase was made possible through the Maternal and Child Health Improvement Project of which Region Nine was a beneficiary among other regions.

“This vehicle will be used to continue to provide services for women of reproductive age, neonates and children”, she explained.