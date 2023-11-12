Let the spirit of Diwali inspire hope, encourage us to remain resilient – Norton

See below for the DEEPAVALI MESSAGE 2023 from Leader of the APNU+AFC Opposition Aubrey C. Norton, M.P:

As we joyfully celebrate the Festival of Lights, Diwali, on behalf of the APNU+AFC family and as the Leader of the Opposition, I extend warm and heartfelt wishes to you and your loved ones.

In the luminous glow of Diwali, let us be reminded of the importance of living in love and unity, fostering peace and harmony among our diverse communities. This festival is not just about the brilliance of diyas and the sparkle of fireworks; it is a profound celebration of the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil.

In these challenging times, our nation faces various hurdles, from the external pressures of Venezuela’s bullyism to the internal struggles of an uncaring government that seems bereft of a plan to uplift the lives of hardworking Guyanese. Despite these obstacles, Diwali serves as a poignant reminder that, collectively, we can overcome any darkness that befalls us.

Let the spirit of Diwali inspire hope within us, encouraging us to remain resilient as a people. Together, we can navigate through adversity and emerge stronger, more united than ever. Our nation’s destiny is intertwined, and it is through shared purpose and unity that we can overcome the challenges that lie before us.

As we illuminate our homes and hearts during Diwali, let us also light the path towards a brighter future for Guyana. May this festival instil in us the determination to forge ahead, fostering a society where compassion, understanding and prosperity prevail!

Wishing you and your families a Diwali filled with love, joy and the promise of better days ahead.