Leonora vagrant chopped to death

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a vagrant who usually sleeps at the Leonora Market, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The incident occurred at around 07:10hrs on Tuesday. The suspect, who has been identified as a homeless person, is yet to be arrested.

Reports are that the suspect was seen with a cutlass in his hand walking away from the scene. The victim was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He had injuries to his head, hands and shoulder.

Investigations are ongoing.