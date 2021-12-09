Lego is building a new $1 billion factory in Vietnam

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The privately-owned Danish firm said it will invest more than $1 billion in the project, which will be its second Asian factory after it opened one in China in 2016. Lego has achieved double-digit growth in the region since 2019.

Demand is now on track to outstrip supply from its Chinese plant in the mid to long term, Lego’s Chief Operations Officer Carsten Rasmussen told Reuters.

“Growth in China and Asia is fantastic and we can see that over time that we will need more capacity,” he said, pointing to a growing middle class and high number of births in the region compared to more mature European and North American markets.

The move is the latest in Lego’s decade-old strategy of placing production close to key markets, which has helped rein in costs and shield it from external factors.

