Leftist Gabriel Boric sworn in as Chile’s president in sharp political shift

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Chilean leftist Gabriel Boric, 36, was sworn in as president on Friday, marking the sharpest shift in the Andean country’s politics since its return to democracy three decades ago after the bloody dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

At the Congress building in the port city of Valparaiso, Boric, a tattooed former protest leader and lawmaker, took the presidential sash from outgoing billionaire President Sebastian Pinera, making him the country’s youngest ever elected leader.

“Before the Chilean people, I make my pledge,” said Boric , who in a sign of changing times wore a shirt and jacket but no tie, unheard of for male presidents in strait-laced Chile.

Boric’s rise has sparked hope among progressives in Chile, long a conservative bastion of free markets and fiscal prudence in volatile South America, but has also stoked fear that decades of economic stability could come undone.

The leader of a broad leftist coalition including Chile’s communist party, he has vowed to overhaul a market-led economic model to fight inequality that sparked violent protests in 2019, though he as moderated his fiery rhetoric in recent months.

