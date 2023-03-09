“Learn to re-invest in your business” – Labour Minister urges upcoming entrepreneurs

Joseph Hamilton, Labour Minister

Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton, during a recent graduation ceremony for the Board of Industrial Training, shared a few words of encouragement for upcoming entrepreneurs.

He advised them to be disciplined in their lives and to spend money wisely, particularly to re-invest into their business instead of buying liabilities.

“I know a lot of young contractors, first job they get, $5 million dollar programme, soon as you give them the money, they go and buy a Premio or Allion…business done. The car will come. You have to learn to take the money and put it back in the business and if you have to catch minibus for two years, catch the minibus. That is the only way you can be successful, and, that calls for a lot of discipline,” the Minister outlined.

He shared that discipline plays an integral role in a person’s life and can benefit them in the future, as he encouraged the graduates to focus and work hard to accomplish their goals.

“Life is not where you start, it is where you want to end this life, and you have to be disciplined and you have to be focused…its not a dream, you have to seriously work towards getting there. And it calls for a lot of discipline…a lot of focus, a lot of temperament, a lot of patience and believe me you will get to the place you want to,” he encouraged.