Law revision, JSC and PSC appointments for 2023

Attorney General & Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall SC

The year 2023 will see numerous amendments to facilitate the government’s efforts to modernise the country’s legislation.

This was disclosed by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affair, Anil Nandlall S.C., who was on Tuesday speaking on his programme ‘Issues in the News’.

The AG stated that early this year, members of the Judicial Service and Public Service Commissions will be appointed.

“All the preparatory work has been done and these important commissions will be appointed so that important appointments can be made to the public sector and in the magistracy and judiciary,” he said.

Further, he referred to the Court of Appeal Bill, which was laid in parliament in November 2022, that seeks to add to the complement of judges.

The bill seeks to amend section 43 (1) of the Court of Appeal Act, Cap 3:01, which currently allows for the judges of the Court of Appeal to include no less than two and no more than five Justices of Appeal.

The bill amends that section to provide that the Court of Appeal judges shall now include no less than five and no more than nine Justices of Appeal.

AG Nandlall also reiterated that the long-awaited constitutional reform is also on the docket for 2023.

The Act provides for the appointment of a constitutional reform commission, which will be responsible for receiving, considering and evaluating submissions for changes to the constitution. Those recommendations will then be submitted to a standing committee for consideration by the national assembly.

He stated that the commission will be appointed early this year and will begin its statutory duties. Simultaneously, law revision also forms part of the 2023 agenda. The AG said this process of compiling and organising the amendments to each law promotes functionalism within a democratic society.

“If the rule of law is to prevail in any society, then people must have access to the law to know the law. It must be in an orderly fashion so that the ordinary man can pick up the law and read it.” He said these revisions are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.