Latto Accidentally Show Tattoo Off 21 Savage Name Amid Dating Rumors

Latto has inadvertently confirmed that she and 21 Savage are dating despite him denying that he is in a celebrity relationship in the past.

On Saturday, the “Big Energy” artist was seen in a video showing off her haircare routine as she got her long brown tresses washed, blown out, and styled. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted the red tattoo behind her left ear, which spelled out Savage’s government name ‘Sheyaa.’

The video was shared on Latto’s Reels page, and fans are convinced that they are indeed dating. The rapper shared details about her hair care routine at the salon Slayology Studio in Atlanta last month.

The rapper’s fans and followers have been cutting up under the Reels, but Latto has not addressed questions and comments from fans. She later removed the video, and it’s understood why, as she and 21 Savage has gone to lengths to keep their relationship under wraps.

It’s suspected that they have been dating for the last two years, but neither has been spotted together publicly or confirmed the relationship. Latto has generated a lot of interest in her love life, especially as she shared photos and videos of her glamorous gifts and vacations.

The sighting of her tattoo also comes amid recent statements Latto made about her relationship dynamic while on Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 radio with J Nicks.

“If it’s yours, go crazy,” she said. “I got the [Cor]vette, I got the Lam[borghini], I got the Birkins, I got the Heart. I don’t pay no bills. If he comin’ like that, then yeah,” she said about her boyfriend.

The rapper was also asked about her partner paying her bills. one cl”I don’t pay no bills!” she reiterated. “That’s how it’s supposed to be, though. If he comin’ right, he comin’ right.”

Latto did not confirm who her boyfriend was, and 21 Savage has also not addressed who his girlfriend is. The Her Loss rapper last month denied that he had a celebrity relationship while on Clubhouse in December 2022.

“I don’t do all the antics and sh**. I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend,” he said. “I’m not finna be out everywhere. I’m not dropping music every other week. I’m not going on [Instagram] Live talking about niggas every other week.”