Landslide leaves at least two dead and dozens missing in Brazil

The content originally appeared on: CNN

CNN

—

A landslide in the southern Brazilian state of Paran? killed at least two people and left dozens missing on Wednesday, according to officials.

A landslide, which followed heavy rainfall, affected Brazil’s BR-376 highway, CNNE reports. Authorities believe mud buried six trailers, and up to 15 vehicles on the highway, as it tumbled on a 200 meter (656 foot) stretch of the road.

A fire department representative told local media that they estimate that between 30 and 50 people could be missing.

The representative added that military police, firefighters, civil defense teams and rescue dogs are assisting with rescue efforts and the cleaning of embankments.

The heavy rains also caused flooding and flash floods in other coastal municipalities.

There are 680 people and more than 500 houses affected, some of them destroyed, according to the official balance.

According to Reuters, landslides blocked access to Paranagua, a major port for grains and sugar shipments.