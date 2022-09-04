Laluni would be transformed into a food production hub – Pres Ali

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali said that the Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, will work with the farming community of Laluni on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway to develop a resilient and sustainable food production system.

This, he said, is aimed at making the small community a major food production hub for the country.

President Ali made the statement while delivering remarks at the community’s annual Heritage Month fun day today.

“I’m going to ask the Ministry of Agriculture to come and work with you on a programme through which you can develop a resilient and sustainable food production system. One in which you can expand your production with the help of the banking institutions and private investors to see how we can lead this community to become an important and major food production hub for our country.”

The President noted that the idea is not only to make Guyana food secure but the entire CARICOM Region as well.

To this end, he said he is calling on every Guyanese, especially the youths, to bring their ideas forward to find the best formula to enhance food production.

COLLABORATION ON ROAD WORKS

President Ali also announced that earlier this week, three contracts to the tune of $50m were awarded for completing the first phase of the community’s access road.

When phase one is completed, the President noted, the second phase will begin but will be done through collaboration with the residents.

He pointed out that officials from the Ministries of Public Works and Local Government and Regional Development will hold discussions on the way forward.

As soon as phase one is completed, we will move to phase two, but move to phase two in a different model, one in which the community is involved, one in which the jobs are created right here.”

President Ali also recommitted his Government’s “hard work, support and collaboration” to building a more sustainable and resilient community.

“We are going to continue to invest in you, we are going to continue to invest in this community, and we will continue to expand our services. But more importantly, we must bring the people along with us.”

He added that he is committed to keeping his promise of spending time in every community regardless of its size and to listening to the concerns and suggestions of residents.

“And I say to you today as you celebrate this heritage, that we are together. We are building a ‘One Guyana’ stronger than ever together, here in Laluni and all across the country.”