Lady Saw & No Doubt’s ‘Underneath It All’ Certified Platinum By RIAA

Lady Saw and No Doubt’s “Underneath It All” is now certified Platinum in the United States 22 years after it was first released.

Lady Saw, now performing under the name Minister Marion Hall, along with Gwen Stefani, lead singer of No Doubt, and Jamaican band Sly & Robbie, released the track, which spanned the Reggae, pop, UK, R&B, and Rock genres in 2001.

Platinum certification means that the track has recorded sales and or streaming equivalent of 1,000,000 units in the United States. The song has gained renewed attention in recent years as it was previously certified Gold in 2021.

“No Doubt” is a Grammy award-winning song and the highest charting and streamed song of Hall’s career, the same for Sly & Robbie as well as No Doubt’s highest-charting US single.

The song won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 46th Grammy Awards. According to Gwen Stefani, the song was originally written by herself and David Stewart when she visited her boyfriend Gavin Rossdale in London, and later Lady Saw was asked to jump on the track.

“When the band was working on the album in Jamaica, producers Sly and Robbie called Lady Saw to have her contribute a guest toast….After listening to the song, Lady Saw wrote and recorded her part on the spot,” the band said during a VH1 interview in 2002.

The song on release peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was also immensely popular among Reggae and pop crowds in the United Kingdom.

The song’s music video has over 53 million views on YouTube. The song was the biggest track on No Dount’s fourth studio album’ Rock Steady’ and was the album’s third single. The album itself was also successful, earning the band its highest Billboard charting track as it peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

The album is currently a 2x Platinum selling album and features artists like Bounty Killer’s “Hey Baby,” produced by Sly & Robbie, and “Start A Fire,” produced by Steely & Clevie, among others.

“Hey, Baby” went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 2004.

“Underneath It All” is one of the biggest songs in Lady Saw’s music catalog.