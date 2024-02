The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Domindra Narayan

Almost one month after he was injured in a workplace accident, 27-year-old Domindra Narayan has succumbed to his injuries.

Narayan was employed at Imam Bacchus Sons Limited in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

On January 9, he had suffered severe head injuries after he fell from a 10ft scaffold whilst pressure washing the company’s building at Affiance.

At the time of the incident, the Ministry of Labour had launched an investigation into the matter.