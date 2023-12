The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Nascio Allen

A 26-year-old labourer of Golden Fleece, West Coast Berbice (WCB) has been remanded to prison for killing a fellow villager.

Nascio Allen was arrested a few days ago and today, he was charged with the offence of murder when he appeared at the Weldaad Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

He is accused to killing Dwayne Byass, 26, also a labourer, on December 19 at a shop at Middle Street, Paradise, WCB.

Allen was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until January 5.