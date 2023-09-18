Labourer found dead in drain

The body of Goolcharran Shivcharran, a 65-year-old labourer of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara was on Monday found in a drain near his residence.

The man allegedly drowned between 08:00hrs and 13:30hrs.

Reports are that Shivcharran, an alcoholic, resided with his 60-year-old wife.

The man’s 39-year-old son-in-law said that around 13:30hrs, he was at home when he was informed by a neighbour via cellular phone that his father-in-law was seen motionless in a nearby drain.

No marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of his body.

Goolcharran was escorted to the Diamond Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.