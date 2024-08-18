Labour Ministry launches probe into fatal mining pit accident at Mahdia

Dead: Sherwayne Joseph (L) & Imran Blake

The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department has launched an investigation into the fatal mining pit incident that took place on Thursday on an unregistered land dredge at St. Elizabeth, Mahdia, Potaro Mining District # 2, Region Eight (Potaro Siparuni).

The incident reportedly claimed the lives of 19-year-old Imran Blake of Kuru Kuru College, Linden- Soesdyke Highway, and 26-year-old Sherwayne Joseph.

Based on reports received, at about 06:00h on the day in question, Joseph and Blake along with six other miners left the camp to commence work.

However, at approximately 23:15h while carrying out their work activity, co-workers heard rumbling sounds and observed the pit walls began collapsing. An alarm was raised and the others escaped.

Joseph and Blake could not escape and were buried under the falling debris.

Following these reports, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Officer, Ray Hosannah and Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Safety Officer Irvie London visited the site to commence the preliminary investigation to ascertain the causes of the accident and make recommendations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Investigations are ongoing.