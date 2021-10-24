La Liga, Premier League, F1, NFL and weekend sports: Live updates

The content originally appeared on: CNN

We’re here to bring you live updates on what will be an incredible day of sporting action.

Real Madrid and Barcelona get us under way at 10:15 a.m. ET in an intriguing El Clasico, the first since 2007 without either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo being at either club.

Then Manchester United takes on Liverpool in one of English football’s biggest rivalries, before Inter Milan and Juventus face off in the epic Derby d’Italia.

The US Grand Prix begins soon after, with Max Verstappen starting on pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton in what could be a crucial race … just SIX points separate the pair at the top of the driver standings.