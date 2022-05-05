La Grange family robbed by bandits armed with gun & axe

·1 min read
Home
Local News
La Grange family robbed by bandits armed with gun & axe
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the robbery committed on family of four of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The family was robbed of a pair of gold bangles valued $200,000; a gold ring valued $15,000; a phone valued $140,000; another phone valued $65,000; another phone valued $45,000; another phone valued $25,000; a bag valued $13,000; a purse containing $5,000; as well as an additional $45,000 in cash.

The incident occurred at around 19:45h on Wednesday and was executed by two men, one armed with a handgun and the other with an axe.

The family was at home when the perpetrators rushed into their yard and confronted a 40-year-old butcher.

The man was held at gunpoint and forced into the house where his wife and two children were located.

See also

The perpetrators then forced the family members into a bedroom where they were relieved of their valuables.

The bandits then made good their escape.