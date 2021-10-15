La Grange family attacked, robbed by armed bandits

A La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) family was last evening attacked and robbed by two bandits, one of whom was armed with a gun while the other was armed with a knife.

The incident occurred at around 20:30hrs whilst the family, who operated a business from their home, was about to close up the shop.

A 56-year-old businesswoman had sent her nephew to lock the gate when the bandits approached and dragged the nephew into the shop.

The businesswoman told investigators that she became fearful for her life, and pleaded with the bandits to have mercy.

However, one of the bandits took out his gun and pointed it to the woman’s head; he then cuffed and kicked her about the body while the other perpetrator whipped out his knife and dealt her two cuts on her thighs.

The bandits also tied up the woman’s sister as well as her nephew before making their good escape with cash and other valuables.

The bandits escaped with $120,000 in cash as well as a quantity of jewellery and two cellular phones.

The matter was reported to the La Grange Police Station and the victim was escorted by a relative to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical attention.