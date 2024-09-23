Kwakwani woman turns 102

Mavis Bartrum, affectionately known as “Mother B,” turned 102 on today.

Born on September 23, 1922, in Ida-Sabina, Upper Demerara-Berbice, Region 10, to parents Rowe Ramalho and Celestine, Bartrum has lived a remarkable life rich in experiences and achievements.

Growing up in Ida-Sabina, she received her education in the village and later became a respected member of the Kwakwani Jehovah’s Witness Church.

In her youth, she crossed paths with Alfred Bartrum, a boat captain for a bauxite company, whom she later married after relocating to Kwakwani.

Their union was blessed with 14 children, comprising seven daughters and seven sons, although seven have since passed away.

Over the years, Bartrum pursued various careers, including farming, homemaking, and tailoring. Her skillful hands created fashionable garments for her community and beyond, leaving a lasting impact through her craftsmanship. She stopped sewing in 2021. With a life filled with love, dedication, and industriousness, Bartrum stands as a shining example of resilience and strength.

Following the passing of her husband in 2005, she continued to pour her love and creativity into her craft.

At 102 years old, Ms. Bartrum maintains in relatively good health, with only minor memory lapses.

The woman credits God for longevity.

Despite the challenges she faces in her advanced age, Bartrum is surrounded by the joy and warmth of her extensive family. She is graced with numerous grandchildren, countless great-grandchildren, and scores of great-great-grandchildren who bring light and happiness into her life.