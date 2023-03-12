Kuru Kururu man shot dead in home

A Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, man was on Wednesday last shot dead at his home.

Dead is 59-year-old Brian Thomas, a blockmaker.

The incident occurred sometime around 23:00h and 23:30h on March 8, just one day after Thomas reported to the police that his life was threatened.

According to police reports, Thomas’ ex-wife went to the Kuru Kururu Police Outpost on Monday last and filed a report that he threatened to ‘chop her up’ and kill her. As a result, Thomas was arrested and placed into custody at the Highway Patrol Base pending further investigations.

However, Thomas was released from custody the following day and upon arrival at his home, he observed the front door open, and the house was ransacked. Thomas subsequently reported the ‘break-in’ at the Kuru Kururu Police Outpost and related to the Police that his ex-wife wanted to kill him for his house and land.

On Wednesday, a 30-year-old female of Grant Sand Road, Soesdyke, went to the Timehri Police Station, where she reported that earlier that evening at about 21:00h she went to Thomas’ home to pay for a quantity of blocks which she had ordered from him.

The woman told the Police that while standing at the bottom of the stairs conversing with Brian Thomas, two unidentifiable men – one of them sporting large puffy hair – rushed past her from behind and went up the stairs, charging towards Thomas, who was standing at the top of the stairs.

According to the woman, she heard one of the perpetrators telling Thomas, “You eyes pass me…”

The woman immediately ran out of the yard and went to the Timehri Police Station and reported the incident. When the Police arrived on the scene, Thomas was seen lying motionless face down in the doorway of the second bedroom.

A reddish substance suspected to be blood was observed on the right side of his abdomen. Checks were made for anything of evidential value, and two 9mm spent shells were found on the kitchen floor.

The police said investigations are ongoing.