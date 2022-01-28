Koffee Teases New Song “Pull Up” With High-Octane Adrenaline Rush Video

Koffee shares a high octane video teaser for her upcoming song, “Pull Up.”

The 21-year-old singer is gearing up to release her debut album Gifted and fans may just be getting the first official sneak peek of one of the tracks from the project. The singer shared clips from a music video for a track titled “Pull Up.”

Koffee shows that she has a bit of Fast and Furious nestled within her slender frame as she perches from car windows and sits atop the hood and trunk of modified race cars. “Pull Up” is scheduled to arrive on February 03, with many expecting Koffee to show her usual star quality on set and on the M.I.C. The young MC has stayed active throughout the pandemic, releasing tracks such as “West Indies,” “Lockdown,” “Pressure,” and her feature on the soundtrack of the Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall.

During a sitdown with Sony Music to discuss their revolutionary audio technology, Koffee shared that she is working on new music for her upcoming project titled Gifted. She has not divulged any information on who she’ll be collaborating with nor who will produce the music on the project. One likely producer could be Izzy Beats, the man who crafted the sound for her breakout single “Toast.”

Koffee’s debut EP titled Rapture secured the Grammy win at the 2019 Grammy Award Show, making her the youngest to ever win in that category. The daughter of Reggae icon Cocoa Tea has already landed among the stars with her inclusion on Barrack Obama’s Music Playlists. The lucrative deals followed soon after, with the likes of Mastercard and Calvin Klein rushing to promote their brands through the singer.

Despite her minimal offerings on social media, Koffee continues to ‘break the internet.’ Just a few days ago, the Spanish Town native shared an image of her washboard 6 pack abs, which sent fans wild. Many questioned if the singer made the big reveal to announce a physical change. Some observers alluded to the small indentations in her upper body, which to many means a possible sign of top surgery. In true Koffee fashion, the singer has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations and is seemingly leaving fans to discuss it among themselves as she promotes her new music. Maybe that was the genius marketing move all along.

One can only hope that next week’s release will also mean more information on the upcoming album Gifted.