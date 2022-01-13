Koffee Set For Big Coachella Debut In April Headline By Kanye West

Koffee gearing up for one of the biggest performances of her career, Coachella 2022, which is headlined by Kanye West.

The Grammy-winning reggae artiste has been named among the artists to perform at the largest music festival in the world. Koffee will perform on two days of the two weekend-long festival, which is Saturday, April 16, and Saturday, April 23, 2022. The festival will take place from April 15-24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Coachella announced a full line-up on the Goldenvoice poster on Wednesday, which will see a star-studded line-up headlined by Ye, formerly Kanye West, Billy, Eilish, and Harry Styles on the three respective days. The festival is returning for the first time since 2019 as the 2020 and 2021 stagings were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Koffee was first booked to perform at the festival in 2020 following her Grammy-award win. Nevertheless, the artist has added more music, including another song “West Indies” to her catalogue and hit songs like “Lockdown.”

Koffee will share performance day with Megan Thee Stallion, Giveon and 21 Savage, Freddie Gibbs, Anitta, and others.

For Friday, highlights from the line-up are Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Baby, Big Sean, and Daniel Caesar will perform alongside headliner Harry Styles. For Sunday, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, and Ari Lennox to perform alongside Ye.

Kanye West’s return is particularly anticipated as the rapper was last on stage at Coachella in 2011.

Koffee had a relatively quiet year last year on the musical front but still managed to released two new singles, “West Indies” and “The Harder They Fall” from the motion picture soundtrack.

Coachella 2022 lineup

Coachella Fest