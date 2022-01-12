Kodak Black & Rumored Girlfriend Broke Up After Viral Twerking Video At NHL Game

Kodak Black was the highlight of the Florida Panthers game on Tuesday night as the rapper was seen in a compromising position with a woman he took to the game with him.

The video went viral with what some fans claim to be was Kodak Black having sex with the woman in an open booth at the game. However, a close-up of the video shows the woman twerking on the rapper, who appeared to be intoxicated.

A zoomed-in video from the front of the suite might fool many that the rapper is having live sex. Fans at the FLA Live Arena momentarily took their attention off of the Florida Panthers vs Vancouver Canucks game as they thought the pair were doing the dirty.

However, the poster of the video later clarified that the couple was not having sexual intercourse. “I took the original video and I know they weren’t having sex lol,” the poster wrote.

A second video of the dancing close-up confirmed that the pair still had their clothes on.

The woman in the video with Kodak has not been identified, but videos she shared online have gone viral as she suggested the two were on a date. In a video she posted with herself and Kodak Black, she can be heard saying- “Don’t play with us, front row shit.” She also shared other selfie videos of herself with Kodak in the background.

“Our 2nd date first was the studioooo,” she captioned one video. “It’s the fact daddy spent a dubbbb no pressure in the mall,” she captioned a second video.

Meanwhile, the drama with Kodak Black and his women is just beginning, though as the rapper was called out by another woman who claimed that he was not loyal and that the two were dating.

@kodakblack IG

The woman who has been identified as Treonna Brewer called out the rapper after the video of him and the other woman went viral.

“I never knew a guy that will do anything for attention until I met you @kodakblack,” she posted on her Instagram Stories. “But you speak on loyalty you have no clue that that is,” she added.

She also shared photos of herself and the rapper boo-ed up on January 3, 2022, in which Kodak Black is seen with a big smile as she hugs him from behind and says she has been in his life from before he was in jail.

“I was genuine for the start and when he was locked up he was experiencing so much that I didn’t care to post. I never been a clout chasing b****,” she said.

She also posted a second photo which she captioned- “I have so many receipts but it’s not for y’all Lil Kodak know…Not mad. I make him look good.”

On the other hand, fans of the Florida rapper had important questions to ask. Kodak had caused speculation that he was now engaged after giving his girlfriend Maranda Johnson a ring at her baby shower last month.

“Where is the pregnant girl he just gave a ring?” one fan asked to which another replied, “at home pregnant.”

Kodak has not responded to the Brewer or the new mystery woman he was seen with.