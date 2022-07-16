Kodak Black Release On Bail After Arrested In Florida With 30+ Oxycodone

Kodak Black was released on a $75,000 bail after being arrested in Florida on suspect drug trafficking charges.

The Pompano Beach rapper was reportedly arrested on Friday in South Florida during a traffic stop. News reporter Andy Slater fired off several tweets on Friday even where he said sources confirmed that Kodak Black was arrested.

In one tweet, he said the rapper was arrested on Friday afternoon in South Florida after he was pulled over for a traffic stop. The reporter said that during the stop, the car was also searched, and officers reportedly found 30+ Oxycodone pills and over $50,000 in cash.

In later updates closer to midnight, the report added that the rapper was going to be charged.

“Kodak Black is being charged with trafficking, multiple sources tell me,” Slater tweeted.

In another tweet, he added details about the traffic stop.

“More details: Kodak Black was stopped for an expired tag and illegal window tints. Cops smelled weed when he opened the door to the bulletproof SUV he was driving, so they began a search,” the tweet said.

“That’s when they found the pills without a prescription and the cash,” the tweet added.

On Friday evening, a photo surfaced showing a shirtless Kodak Black sitting in the middle of the road while a cop appears to be guarding or holding him still. The rapper’s face appears to have a stressed look.

It’s unclear if Kodak is still in police custody, but he is reportedly being held at Broward County jail up to midnight on Friday.

The rapper has had a series of run-ins with the law since being granted clemency by former President Donald Trump in 2021.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing on New Year’s Day in Broward County, Florida. Reports are that the rapper was arrested by Broward County sheriff’s deputies around 1:30 a.m. ET in the Pompano Beach area. Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is originally from Broward County.

Kodak Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen told TMZ on Saturday that he was released on a $75,000 bond as they move to quickly resolve the case. The rapper was slapped with two charges, trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without prescription.