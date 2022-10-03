Kodak Black Issued Apology To PnB Rock’s Girlfriend: “I Was Angry”

Kodak Black issued an apology to PnB Rock’s girlfriend, whom he blamed for the rapper’s death.

PnB Rock was shot and killed in a robbery incident at Roscoe’s House of Chicken’ N Waffles. The Los Angeles Police Department has charged father Freddie Lee Trone, his 17-year-old son, and his wife Shauntel Trone, and they are looking for a third suspect alleged to have set up the whole robbery.

After PnB Rock’s death on September 12, there was speculation that a location pin posted by his girlfriend Stephanie Sibhounheaung might have tipped the robbers off. Among those who criticized the girlfriend was Kodak Black, who told her to kill herself.

In an Instagram Live video on Sunday, he apologized to her.

“To PnB Rock girl, I mean I was angry at that moment when I first heard it. I had just woke up when I heard it…I had a like migraine that was killing me…you know I just went with what everybody was saying ‘oh man, she posted the address’, like before I really tried to, the shit start to come out 2-3 days later,” Kodak explained his original reaction.

“They made it seem like she posted the address…at the end of the day, I don’t care, that was my dog, I don’t care about your girl, I f*** with you, I could care less about her but I pay my respects… In that moment it was like she did some bull***…I don’t wish no bad on her to s**t like that, I give my apologies to her, hope she keeps her head up,” he added.

Kodak Black had posted that he was hurt to hear about PnB’s killing, but instead of directing his anger at the killers, he lashed out at PnB’s girlfriend and told her she should kill herself.

“That hoe might as well kill herself,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Kodak Black rarely admits he is wrong in any situation, but this apology is a step in the right direction. In 2020, Kodak apologized to Nipsey Hussle’s widow Lauren London after catching heat for shooting his shots at her moments after Hussle’s death.

As the police investigation evolves and more details are shared about the rapper’s killing, others like Cardi B have demanded that Sibhounheaung deserves an apology for being blamed for the rapper’s death.

Last week, a police complaint filed in court said that she was also robbed of her jewelry, and the gunman threatened to kill her if she didn’t comply.

Sibhounheaung and PnB Rock have two children.