Kodak Black Failed 2 Drug Test Still Gets Green Light For Rolling Loud NYC Show

Kodak Black legal luck continues to bear fruits for the controversial Florida emcee.

The rapper who was released from jail on pardon seems to have not only Donald Trump on his side but also Lady Luck, who has once again worked in his favor. Despite failing two drugs tests which formed the terms of his probation agreement, Kodak Black will move ahead to perform this weekend at Rolling Loud, New York.

Court documents show that a judge has granted permission to the rapper to travel to New York to perform at the event from Thursday (October 28) to Saturday (October 30). The ruling came despite test results showing that he failed to adhere to terms of his supervised release and has, according to TMZ, tested positive for marijuana used in February and MDMA—or ecstasy—used in August.

Kodak Black has, as part of his probation terms, been on a 90-day drug treatment program which was ordered for completion in a residential facility in South Florida. However, he requested permission last week to complete the last 30 days outside of Florida, a request that was granted.

The rapper was granted early release from jail, where he was serving time for a federal firearm charge.

However, the release did not come without its own set of conditions.

“The United States Probation Office recommends that Defendant be allowed to attend an in-patient treatment for a thirty-day period outside of Florida, where upon completion of that program, Defendant will return to the Southern District of Florida. The District in which Defendant requests to attend the thirty-day treatment has agreed to provide courtesy supervision while Defendant is in their District but will not accept a transfer of Defendant’s supervision,” a document granting permission on October 20 read.

The Pompano Beach rapper has been behaving erratically on the internet, which caused fans to share their concern that he was suicidal after several messages posted online.

Kodak Black has also received backlash for a video of himself dancing with his mother in which he was seen touching her butt inappropriately while dancing and even trying to kiss her on her lips at a birthday celebration for his brother last week.

The rapper has, however, doubled down as he defends his relationship with his mother as anything but innocent.