Kitty man busted with ganja gets 4 years, fined $112M

Sean Thomas, also called ‘Yankee’, 43, of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown was on Friday sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined $112,052,000 after he was found guilty of two counts of trafficking in narcotics.

Thomas appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court where the trial was held. He was accused of having 123.85kg of cannabis in his possession.

Thomas was arrested in January 2023, at a house at Eccles Housing Scheme, EBD after several parcels containing ganja were unearthed in plastic barrels.

Thomas and another man were arrested and subsequently charged and remanded to prison after pleading not guilty to the charge.