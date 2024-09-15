Kings keep pace with win over Falcons

St Lucia Kings celebrates win against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

A comfortable 26 run victory by St Lucia Kings over Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on home turf in Gros Islet saw them keep their 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign on track whilst consigning the Falcons to a sixth defeat in eight appearances in this year’s competition

The Falcons won the toss and chose to insert the Kings in St Lucia but the home side’s top order started confidently with the bat in hand. Johnson Charles hit five boundaries for his 25 and Ackeem Auguste followed suit with a well made 35 off 28 deliveries after captain Faf du Plessis fell to Chris Green for 14 at the end of the fifth over.

Green was the pick of the bowlers for the Falcons, the Australian’s canny off breaks seeing him snare four top order wickets as the Kings tried to wrestle the initiative and set a commanding target. David Wiese belted four sixes at the close to see the Kings set 152/9 off their 20 overs.

The Falcons top order struggled and were 28/5 at the end of the PowerPlay and it looked as if they were in danger of a heavy defeat. Shamar Springer and captain Chris Green then rebuilt the innings by working the ball into the gaps, albeit the lack of boundaries meant that the Kings were never really put under any pressure defending their total.

Springer was run out just as the harder yards were done and it was time to open the shoulders and pose a late charge, and when Green fell caught by Seifert off Noor Ahmad for 48 off 37 deliveries the match drifted away for good. Khary Pierre was awarded the Player of the Match award for bagging 3/24 with his wily slow left arm, his three quick wickets of Kofi James, Sam Billings and Jahmar Hamilton was a top order gut punch that the Falcons failed to recover from.

The Kings move to second place in the table, Barbados Royals ahead of them on Net Run Rate and with a game in hand whilst the Falcons slip to second bottom and with plenty to do as the competition heads towards the business end.