King, Pooran, Shepherd deliver knockout blow to India as WI take series 3-2

Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran were on top of their game in the decider (Photo: Getty Images)

India’s multi-format tour of the Caribbean and the USA ended with a T20I series defeat to West Indies with their lack of lower-order batting muscle and a lacklustre bowling show playing a part earlier today in Florida.

Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King were the architects of a superbly constructed 166-run chase. The pair put on 107 off 72 balls for the second wicket and didn’t allow India a foot in the door.

King led the home team from the start of the innings, ending with his highest T20I score of 85 from 55 not out.

Tilak Varma celebrates his maiden international wicket (Photo: Associated Press)

After Arshdeep Singh removed Kyle Mayers in the second over, Pooran joined King and the two batters played out the threat of Kuldeep Yadav and picked their moments, targeting Yuzvendra Chahal in particular as they kept the runs coming.

By the time Tilak Varma had Pooran (47 off 35) caught at slip off his second delivery in international cricket during the 14th over, the game was all but done. And King then ensured there was no late drama.

Shai Hope came in and was solid as usual. He got the winning runs with a six – after falling short of a fifty in the last game.

West Indies are all smiles after taking the T20Is against India (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

What seemed like it might be a challenging chase at the outset turned into a stroll with West Indies eventually getting home with 12 balls to spare to record their second straight T20I series win and their first against India since 2017.

Earlier, after winning the toss in the five-match series decider, India captain Hardik Pandya opted to bat first.

Powered by a second half-century in the series from Suryakumar Yadav, India posted 165/8 off their 20 overs quota.

Suryakumar walked in at number three and scored 61(45) before getting trapped LBW by Jason Holder.

Romario Shepherd delivers with the ball (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Akeal Hosein (2-24) along with Romario Shepherd, who got his career-best figures of 4-31, shone with the ball to restrict India to 165.

Through rain and lightning and the threat of some SKY brilliance, West Indies have fought hard and come out on top. (Extracted and modified from ESPNcricinfo)