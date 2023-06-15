Killers confess to being hired to steal Coast Guard’s car for $700K

Suspects Joshua Parris, also known as “Stewie”, a 25-year-old labourer of Sophia, Greater Georgetown and Randy Wrights are currently in police custody in relation to the murder of Coast Guard Lieutenant, Rondel Anthony Douglas, 33.

The incident had occurred on the night of June 7 at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The suspects have since confessed to killing the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank, claiming that they were hired by a man named “Fox” to steal a car since a buyer was willing to pay $700,000 for it.

Rondel Douglas

Parris said he was informed of the job by Fox on the day of the murder. He later met Fox at a location in Sophia where they waited for Wrights to pick them up.

Wrights arrived at around 20:00hrs in a white Premio motor vehicle and thereafter, the trio left for a taxi service base at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Whilst there, Fox and Parris exited the vehicle and requested a taxi to take them to Farm, EBD but the driver refused.

As such, Wright devised another plan for the trio to head over to La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) in a bid to target another random taxi driver.

Whilst there, Fox approached the Alladin Taxi Service and hired the Douglas, who worked parttime as a taxi driver with the base.

Fox then left in the car driven by Douglas and they proceeded over the Demerara Harbour Bridge with Wright and Parris were trailing them.

However, Wright and Parris lost track of the car and as such, Wright called Fox and they started to speak in code. Fox then asked Douglas to stop at a Superbet location to buy credit, so that his accomplices can catch up with them.

Eventually, Fox instructed Douglas to drive at a dead end at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt where the murder/robbery took place.

Parris had approached the car while Wright waited in his, one street away. Parris approached the driver side door and tried to pull Douglas out of the vehicle but the GDF rank put up a fight.

As such, Fox began choking the driver but the rank continued to fight.

Fox then handed Parris a gun. At this point, Douglas managed to come out of his grip and exited the car, where he engaged in a fight with the perpetrator.

However, Parris whipped out the gun and shot the soldier once to his body, causing him to collapse. By that time, Fox was in the driver’s seat, and Parris entered the car which subsequently drove off at a fast rate of speed.

Afterwards, the duo met up with Wright where they headed to the Railway Embankment, Bel Air Road where the stolen car was parked next to an unfinished concrete structure.

Fox and Parris then joined Wright’s car where they left for Pattenson to meet with the person who wanted to buy the car.

Upon arrival, the suspects observed a motorcar parked in the street along with two men. But the men refused to buy the car since a murder was committed.

After the deal went sour, the trio went back to where they parked the stolen car where Fox drove it to a location in Sophia where they washed off the blood from it. They then took it to a location on Stone Avenue, Georgetown where cops had discovered it following the murder.

Police are currently hunting for Fox and another suspect known as Jamie Ghanie.