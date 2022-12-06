Kgn man charged for alleged destruction of TV over team’s poor play Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Football World Cup can bring out some odd behaviours in people, globally, from fans running naked across a field where a match is being broadcast to loads of fisticuffs.

Jamaicans are not immune to some of these kinds of behaviour like in the case of Orville Dietrich who allegedly destroyed a flat-screen TV after his favourite team Germany drew one-all with Spain in the World Cup 2022 match on November 27.

The draw meant that both had to win their next matches for any of them to stand a chance in the competition.

Germany would go on to win their next match against Costa Rica but Spain would go down to Japan ending the Eastern European state’s bid to raise the Cup.

It is alleged that Dietrich was at his father’s factory that produces surge protectors on Hagley Park Road in Kingston when at the end of the match between Germany and Spain he flew into a fit of rage and destroyed a television set.

The police were contacted and Dietrich was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property.

In the St Andrew Parish Court, Dietrich was offered $80,000 bail and warned not to go to his parents’ house or the factory.

He is to report to the Stony Hill Police Station every Wednesday.

Dietrich is to return to Court on January 27, 2023.

