Key Glock Raps About Losing Young Dolph To Gun Violence In New Song ‘Proud’

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Key Glock Raps About Losing Young Dolph To Gun Violence In New Song ‘Proud’
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Key Glock put his pain in a new song as he tribute Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in November last year. Last year, 2021, the rap community lost