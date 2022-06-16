Kevin Spacey appears in London court after being charged with sexual assault

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN)US actor Kevin Spacey was granted bail Thursday during his first appearance at a London court since authorities charged him with five offenses, including four counts of sexual assault.

Spacey spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and London address during a brief procedural hearing, and a date of July 14 was set for his next hearing.

He was granted unconditional bail after his lawyer told the court he would need to return to the United States between court dates to work and see his family.

The “House of Cards” actor, 62, was charged last month with four counts of sexual assault against three men, alongside a fifth charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey’s lawyer told the court he “strenuously denies” all allegations of criminality.

