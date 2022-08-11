Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s Still Against ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement

Kevin Gates is standing by his controversial comments calling for black people not to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kevin Gates reiterated his stance recently while speaking with DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast. The Baton Rouge rapper also said he doesn’t care about the negative comments he received after calling on others to stay away from the organization.

According to Gates, who said during the interview that he doesn’t see color, people shouldn’t support the Black Lives Matter movement because black people are still killing each other daily.

“We kill each other all day. We talk about each other all day. You know who talk about me the most on the internet? N***as. N***as. You know what’s worse than a n***a? Two of them,” he added.

According to him, he no longer sees color because all he sees now is who is real and who is fake. The first time he addressed the issue was back in 2016 when he used Instagram to say that he believed it didn’t even make sense for black people to complain about social injustices since they were bringing it on themselves.

At that time, he used Instagram to explain why he held that opinion in a minute-long video that was heavily criticized.

“When you stand for something, you’ve got to stand for it all the way, not half way,” Gates said at the time. “I said it before, and I’ll say it again, and f*** who don’t like that. You know what’s worse than a n-gga? Another one.”

Kevin Gates later agreed with Stacey Dash’s controversial comments about getting rid of BET during an interview he did with 106KMEL. At that time, he once again said that what really matters to him is whose real and whose fake.