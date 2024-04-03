Kester Hutson returns as GCCI President

Announcement of Newly Elected Executive Management Committee and Council of GCCI for the year 2024/2025

-START-

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) held its 134th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually last Wednesday, March 27, 2024. During the meeting, remarks were delivered by the Guest Speaker, Ms. Lorena Solorzano Salazar, Guyana’s IDB Group Country Representative and outgoing President of the GCCI, Mr. Kester Hutson.

Following the dissolution of the GCCI’s 2023/2024 Council, elections for the Chamber’s 21-member Council were held and the following members were elected as the new Council of the Chamber for the year 2024/2025:

NAME

COMPANY

1

Timothy Tucker

Rid-O-Pes

2

Richard Rambarran

NCB Capital Markets Guyana Inc.

3

Kester Hutson

Dapper Technology Inc.

4

Komal Ramnauth

Kojac

5

Rosh Khan

Social Rank Media

6

Keon Howard

Electric (Guyana) Inc.

7

Kathy Smith

Dover Water Proofing Techonolgies Inc.

8

Geraldo Alphonso

Innovations America

9

Evie Kanhai-Gurchuran

Envisage Marketing & Technology Company

10

Kristia Ramlagan

Lodestar Inc.

11

Rayad Boyce

Sonic Business Services

12

Gavin Ramsoondar

Zarc Properties Inc.

13

Delmar Walcott

Icon LNG Guyana Inc.

14

Mary Nagasar

Hand-in-Hand Group of Companies

15

Carlos Mendonca

Ricks and Sari Agro Industries Ltd.

16

Brian Edwards

Green Agro Services & Supplies Inc.

17

Devon Seeram

Payless Variety Store

18

Melisa McRae-George

Guyana Payroll Solutions

19

Navin Prashad

M.P. Insurance Brokers & Consultants Limited

20

Paul Archer

Loss Control & Risk Management Guyana

21

Priyanka Sookraj

Ascension Business Services

Subsequent to the AGM, the new Council held its first Statutory Council meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 to elect from its body a new Executive Management Committee (EMC) for the year 2024/2025. The elected EMC comprises a President, Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President, Treasurer, and Secretary.

Additionally, the Immediate Past President of the GCCI is given the opportunity to serve as an Ex- Officio member of the EMC, as such, Mr. Timothy Tucker will serve in this position on the EMC. Former Senior Vice President, Mr. Richard Rambarran was also appointed on the EMC as an Ex- Officio member.

The complete Executive Management Committee is as follows:

POSITION

NAME

COMPANY

President

Kester Hutson

Dapper Technology Inc.

Senior Vice President

Kathy Smith

Dover Water Proofing Techonolgies Inc.

Junior Vice President

Gavin Ramsoondar

Zarc Properties Inc.

Secretary

Melisa McRae-George

Guyana Payroll Solutions

Treasurer

Brian Edwards

Green Agro Services & Supplies Inc.

Ex-Officio Member

Timothy Tucker

Rid-O-Pes

Ex-Officio Member

Richard Rambarran

NCB Capital Markets Guyana Inc

The membership and Secretariat of the GCCI would like to congratulate the Councilors and the Executives and look forward to their stewardship of the GCCI.

The GCCI’s Annual Report for the year 2023/2024 can also be viewed online at: https://gcci.gy/annual-report-2023-2024/.