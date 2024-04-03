Kester Hutson returns as GCCI President

Announcement of Newly Elected Executive Management Committee and Council of GCCI for the year 2024/2025
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) held its 134th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually last Wednesday, March 27, 2024. During the meeting, remarks were delivered by the Guest Speaker, Ms. Lorena Solorzano Salazar, Guyana’s IDB Group Country Representative and outgoing President of the GCCI, Mr. Kester Hutson.
Following the dissolution of the GCCI’s 2023/2024 Council, elections for the Chamber’s 21-member Council were held and the following members were elected as the new Council of the Chamber for the year 2024/2025:
1
Timothy Tucker
Rid-O-Pes
2
Richard Rambarran
NCB Capital Markets Guyana Inc.
3
Kester Hutson
Dapper Technology Inc.
4
Komal Ramnauth
Kojac
5
Rosh Khan
Social Rank Media
6
Keon Howard
Electric (Guyana) Inc.
7
Kathy Smith
Dover Water Proofing Techonolgies Inc.
8
Geraldo Alphonso
Innovations America
9
Evie Kanhai-Gurchuran
Envisage Marketing & Technology Company
10
Kristia Ramlagan
Lodestar Inc.
11
Rayad Boyce
Sonic Business Services
12
Gavin Ramsoondar
Zarc Properties Inc.
13
Delmar Walcott
Icon LNG Guyana Inc.
14
Mary Nagasar
Hand-in-Hand Group of Companies
15
Carlos Mendonca
Ricks and Sari Agro Industries Ltd.
16
Brian Edwards
Green Agro Services & Supplies Inc.
17
Devon Seeram
Payless Variety Store
18
Melisa McRae-George
Guyana Payroll Solutions
19
Navin Prashad
M.P. Insurance Brokers & Consultants Limited
20
Paul Archer
Loss Control & Risk Management Guyana
21
Priyanka Sookraj
Ascension Business Services
Subsequent to the AGM, the new Council held its first Statutory Council meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 to elect from its body a new Executive Management Committee (EMC) for the year 2024/2025. The elected EMC comprises a President, Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President, Treasurer, and Secretary.
Additionally, the Immediate Past President of the GCCI is given the opportunity to serve as an Ex- Officio member of the EMC, as such, Mr. Timothy Tucker will serve in this position on the EMC. Former Senior Vice President, Mr. Richard Rambarran was also appointed on the EMC as an Ex- Officio member.
The complete Executive Management Committee is as follows:
POSITION
NAME
COMPANY
President
Kester Hutson
Dapper Technology Inc.
Senior Vice President
Kathy Smith
Dover Water Proofing Techonolgies Inc.
Junior Vice President
Gavin Ramsoondar
Zarc Properties Inc.
Secretary
Melisa McRae-George
Guyana Payroll Solutions
Treasurer
Brian Edwards
Green Agro Services & Supplies Inc.
Ex-Officio Member
Timothy Tucker
Rid-O-Pes
Ex-Officio Member
Richard Rambarran
NCB Capital Markets Guyana Inc
The membership and Secretariat of the GCCI would like to congratulate the Councilors and the Executives and look forward to their stewardship of the GCCI.
The GCCI’s Annual Report for the year 2023/2024 can also be viewed online at: https://gcci.gy/annual-report-2023-2024/.