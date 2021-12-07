Kenyan ‘rogue’ policeman kills five in rampage, police say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The officer first shot and killed his wife at their home before setting off with his service-issued AK-47 rifle to shoot dead another four people, the directorate said on its Twitter account, describing the shooter as a “rogue officer”.

Three of the men who were killed were mourners who had just attended preparations for a funeral, the DCI said.

“After killing the three, the cop then turned his rifle at two boda boda (motorcycle) riders, one of whom lost his life while undergoing treatment,” police said.

Francis Wahome, the officer in charge of Nairobi’s Dagoretti area, had earlier confirmed the incident and put the number of people the officer killed at six. A police report had also put the number of dead at six.

